Plenty of Chances For Rain This Week

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: A High Pressure system to our east has helped storms move from southeast to northwest, and has helped give us more moisture in the atmosphere. Temperatures have been in the low 90s across most of the area, and heat index values have risen to around 100°. There has been a good bit of sunshine to start the day, but rain showers have moved into the area and brought partly cloudy skies with them.

SUNDAY EVENING: Showers and storms will be widely scattered throughout the evening, some of which could be on the stronger side. Storms will begin to move out around midnight, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY MORNING: Clouds will be around to start Monday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Showers and storms will be possible come Monday afternoon, with numerous scattered storms around the area. Highs will be around 90° across the area.

WEEK AHEAD: This week will feature plentiful rain chances, but temperatures will be more bearable. Temperatures throughout the week will be in the low 90s and upper 80s, with higher than normal rain chances every single day.