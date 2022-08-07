Woman Stabbed to Death, Juvenile Raped and Stabbed in Selma

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Selma Police say a woman was stabbed to death, and a juvenile was raped and stabbed in Selma on Saturday.

Chief Kenta Fulford says at about 7:30a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 200 block of Lamar Avenue after reports of a stabbing.

On the scene officers found 44 year old Shawnta Moultry with multiple stab wounds, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Selma Police also discovered that a juvenile was stabbed and raped.

Detectives’ investigation determined 42 year old Larry McWilliams as the offender.

Mcwilliams was taken into police custody and charged with Domestic Violence Murder, Attempted Murder, and 1st Degree Rape.

Larry McWilliams is being held at the Dallas County Jail under bonds totaling more than $1,620,ooo.

The investigation into what happened is on going.

Alabama News Network will update this story as information becomes available.