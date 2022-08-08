Big Dog Ranch Rescue Groundbreaking

by Teresa Lawson

The Largest Cage Free No-Kill Rescue center in America is making plans to open it’s new location in Shorter, Alabama. Big Dog Ranch Rescue, publicly announced its plans for their new Shorter location today. The 100 acre site is the former home of the greyhound training facility utilized by Victory Land. The facility will now serve the southeastern states as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs.

The company plans to renovate the Macon County facility transforming it into a dog sanctuary including spacious 6 by 6 dog pens, synthetic grass, vet services and a doggy food bank. Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and CEO Lauree Simmons is excited about being apart of the Macon county community. Most dogs housed in the kennel are shipped to north eastern states where there is currently a pet shortage. Adoption is also available locally for those who are open to undergo a home matching process. Big dog ranch rescue is scheduled to be fully operational in September.