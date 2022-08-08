Daytime Shower/Storm Chances Throughout The Week

by Ben Lang

Monday morning was rather cloudy in most locations. Temperatures were much cooler as a result, with most locations in the low mid 80s through 11AM. Sunshine may become more abundant during the afternoon, warming temperatures into the low 90s in most locations. Although, instability increases as sunshine returns and temperatures rise. The instability results in scattered showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon through the evening.

Rain gradually tapers off Monday night, then the sky becomes partly cloudy and temperatures fall into the low 70s. Showers and storms become widely scattered once more Tuesday afternoon through early evening. More sunshine throughout the day outside of rain results in a little more heat. Temperatures warm into the low to perhaps mid 90s in a few locations. Again, rain largely tapers off Tuesday night.

Showers and storms also become widely scattered Wednesday through Friday afternoon. Temperatures reach the low to mid 90s each day before cooling rain arrives. The rain chance looks a little lower this weekend, but not zero. Although, temperatures may not increase as a result. High temperatures generally remain in the low 90s, with perhaps a couple mid-90° readings Saturday and Sunday.