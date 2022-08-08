Man Found Dead of Multiple Gunshot Wounds in Lee County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting happened at a home in the 200 block of Lee County Road 705, southeast of Opelika. A 9-1-1 caller reported a possible shooting at about 12:57AM today.

Deputies say they found a 33-year-old man who had suffered what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man’s name hasn’t yet been released.

If you have information to help with the investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.