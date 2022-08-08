Montgomery School District Prepares for 2022-23 School Year

by Ja Nai Wright

The beginning of a new school year is always an exciting time for students and staff… although the school district is bubbling with excitement they are also preparing for worst case scenarios, with COVID-19 still around and Monkeypox spreading in Alabama, the district wants to make sure students stay safe.

Unlike previous pandemic years the school district stays they plan to communicate effectively to allow parents to make the best decisions for their students in or outside of the classrooms.

“We’re asking that all of our parents to go in and whether they are a current student or a new student, use our registration tool, we need parents to provide us with their updated contact information. home phone numbers, cell phone numbers and email addresses that’s the best way to ensure your getting information from the schools as well as the district.” – Jade Jones, MPS

Having the updated contact information will allow the district to get any changes out to the parents as fast as possible such as possible school closures and virtual learning.