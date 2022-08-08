Numerous Rounds Of Showers & Storms This Week

by Shane Butler

We head into the work week with hot and humid conditions the rule but there will be daily rounds of showers and storms to knock the heat down. It’s going to be an active weather pattern with an easterly wind flow moving rain/storm activity from east to west across our area. Any storms that do develop will be capable of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Temps will manage lower to mid 90s for highs but heat index values will hover around 100 degrees. Later in the week, we have a frontal boundary entering the northern half of the state. Some indications are this boundary will push through part of our area. It’s possible areas north of the 80/85 corridors receive a little drier air Friday night and into the weekend. The drier air could provide some welcome relief for some. I’m thinking most of south Alabama remains in the area conducive for afternoon showers and storms. In the mean time, keep the rain gear handy most of this week.