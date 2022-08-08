ON YOUR SIDE: Montgomery Fire/Rescue Warns of Scam

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department wants to warn you of what they say is an email scam that is going around.

Department officials say they’ve learned of an email scam involving people who are falsely posing as a representative of the department as they solicit the sale of T-shirts and other items using the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department logo.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue says it is not connected to these people and does not make these solicitations.

Department officials say not to respond to these emails or communicate with the sender, and do not provide any personal or financial information.

They also say not to click on links in the emails or any attachments, which could put malware or a virus onto your computer or phone.

Department officials say to contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 241-2651 for further steps to take.