Selma City School Students Head Back to School

by George McDonald

Students in Selma City Schools — went back to school Monday.

The district kicked off the new school year with a new superintendent leading the way — and high expectations for a successful school year.

“Well, it was just so exciting to be able to come back — to what we hope to be is some sense of normalcy in our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous Byrd.

Byrd visited Selma High School and several schools in the district — to make sure the new school year got off to a smooth start.

“The kids are excited to be back. Teachers are excited. It’s been a wonderful day this morning here at Selma High School,” said Principal Stoney Pritchett.

“We had a few hiccups with scheduling but right now the counselors are doing a great job and the registrar. So, every kid on campus right now has a schedule.”

Byrd says he wants to increase parental involvement and input in the district this year. It’s part of an effort to improve student achievement — and transform the school district.

“We’re going to be asking for more and more feedback from our parents,” said Byrd.

“So our parents can give us an honest assessment as to what we’re getting right at Selma City Schools. And those things we need to correct — in Selma City Schools. Because we have the opportunity to be excellent. We have the opportunity to transform lives. And so that’s what we should be about every single day.”

Byrd says he plans to put the main focus of education back on students — and make teachers — a top priority.

The Selma City School District has ten schools — and serves about 2500 students.