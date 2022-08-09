Drier Air May Actually Make It Into The Area Late Week

by Shane Butler

Little change in our weather from day to day. Hot and humid conditions give way to scattered showers and storms each afternoon. Temps continue to manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. That’s actually just below the average of 94 degrees. When rain activity moves into the area temps cool a bit and we see this trend sticking around through the end of the work week. By the start of the weekend, we have a frontal boundary pushing southward into the area. Looks like this boundary will move well into the area and may even make it close to the gulf coast. This would put most of our area on the backside of the front and that’s where drier air settle. This will help lower our rain chances and make it feel a little better. We would notice this most in the mornings and some during the warmer hours of the day. That drier air will be heating up with time and we’re approaching the mid 90s Sunday into the early half of next week.