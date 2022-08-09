Montgomery Motocross Boy Returns from National Championship

Carrington Cole,
Posted:

by Carrington Cole

Back in July, we did a story about a Montgomery boy heading to the National Motocross Amateur Motorcross Championship after qualifying in theScreen Shot 2022 08 09 At 43309 Pm top 42 out of 900 other racers across the country.

Over the weekend, 8-year-old Mason Jenkins competed in the 2022 championship and finished 25th overall out of his age group after 3 races.

“I felt kind of nervous at first but once I got on there it was really fun,” stated Mason.

MEGAN JENKINS – MASON’S MOM – 00:05
“It feels like all of his hard work’s paid off,” stated Mason’s mother Megan Jenkins. “To see him there was just a good feeling.”

Mason’s next race will be the Mini Major East in Tallassee August 19th and 20th.

If you want to stay up-to-date on Mason’s Motocross racing, follow his Instagram page.

