Montgomery Motocross Boy Returns from National Championship

by Carrington Cole

Back in July, we did a story about a Montgomery boy heading to the National Motocross Amateur Motorcross Championship after qualifying in the top 42 out of 900 other racers across the country.

Over the weekend, 8-year-old Mason Jenkins competed in the 2022 championship and finished 25th overall out of his age group after 3 races.

“I felt kind of nervous at first but once I got on there it was really fun,” stated Mason.

“It feels like all of his hard work’s paid off,” stated Mason’s mother Megan Jenkins. “To see him there was just a good feeling.”

Mason’s next race will be the Mini Major East in Tallassee August 19th and 20th.

If you want to stay up-to-date on Mason’s Motocross racing, follow his Instagram page.