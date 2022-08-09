New Day, Old Forecast; Plus Watching the Tropics

by Ryan Stinnett

Little change in the day to day forecast the next few days with relatively quiet mornings, but afternoons and evenings are more active with random, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. As in recent days, the showers and storms will be slow movers, producing heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and lots of lightning. As is common this time of year, rainfall distribution will remain very uneven and it won’t rain everywhere; but odds of any one spot getting wet are in the 50-70 percent range. Highs this week will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s, which is pretty close to average for early to mid August in Alabama. This pattern holds through Thursday so keep an eye on radar trends each day.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A surface boundary looks to push into Alabama Friday bringing drier air as we roll into the weekend. Expect fewer showers and storms with more sun than clouds with temperatures remaining the on either side of the 90° mark. Though rain chances are lower, we will still need to mention the chance of a few isolated afternoon showers and storms in the forecast these three days. The better rain chances will remain across southern sections of the state.

TROPICS: A tropical wave continues to produce a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms over the eastern tropical Atlantic a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Gradual development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form around the middle to latter portion of the week before environmental conditions become less favorable by this weekend. This system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

NHC gives it a 40 percent chance of development over the next five days. If anything does form in that region, most likely it will recurve into the open Atlantic well before getting close to the U.S. The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet. Next name up is Danielle.

NEXT WEEK: We will stick with a typical summer forecast through the week. Partly sunny days with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in random, scattered spots. Highs will remain in the low 90s… no sign of any excessive heat issues for our state anytime soon thankfully.

