PHOTOS: Millbrook Police Seeking Suspects in Walmart Theft

by Alabama News Network Staff

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Millbrook police need your help identifying the suspects accused of a felony theft at a Walmart Supercenter.

Investigators have released photos of two unknown suspects.

On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:38 p.m., an unknown male and female entered the Walmart Supercenter on Kelley Blvd. in Millbrook. Police say they took $1,561.08 worth of merchandise.

Police say the male subject was seen leaving the store at 7:59 p.m. with the merchandise. Moments later, he was observed coming back in the store and soon exiting again to get into the passenger side of an unknown black sedan. Police say this suspect is wanted for theft of property 2nd degree.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects or their whereabouts, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.