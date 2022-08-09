Scattered To Numerous Showers And Storms Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning began gloomy and gray across much of central and south Alabama. However, sunshine gradually increased in many locations through noon. The sky ultimately becomes partly cloudy outside of scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon. The rain coverage may remain a bit lower than it was Monday afternoon and early evening. Many locations remain rain-free long enough for temperatures to warm into the low 90s.

Some storms linger Monday evening, but rain comes a close overnight. The sky remains partly to mostly cloudy, with lows in the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms become scattered to numerous Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Again, just about all of that rain winds down each evening and ends each night. Temperatures still warm into the low 90s in most locations before cooling rain arrives.

The rain chance might be a bit lower Friday, but still decent with at least widely scattered showers and storms. Friday afternoon becomes plenty hot before potential cooling rain arrives, with high temperatures in the low 90s. The weekend looks drier, but not rain-free. At least isolated afternoon showers or storms remain possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The rain chance may remain low early next week too, but may increase near the middle of the week.