Alabama and Auburn Athletic Directors Talk Name Image Likeness Deals

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deals have become so popular since the NCAA’s new policy was announced that the opportunity to cash in is now the main factor that promising young athletes consider when choosing a college.

University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne and Auburn University Director of Athletics Allen Greene spoke with us about how NIL deals are changing the landscape of college sports, and how the universities are adapting.