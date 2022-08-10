All Auburn City Schools to Have at Least One School Resource Officer

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police have announced that there will be at least one school resource officer in every school in Auburn City Schools in the 2022-23 school year.

All Auburn City Schools now have at least one police officer assigned to be present during school hours with a minimum of two officers assigned to Auburn High School and Auburn Junior High School daily, according to the police department. Each supplementary school resource officer hired has more than 25 years of experience as a full-time police officer, the department says.

Police say the increased presence and experience of the officers at Auburn school campuses will further enhance protection of students and staff while fostering relationships between residents and police.

“We are fortunate to have a wonderful relationship with the schools in Auburn. The responsibility to protect the community, especially our schools, is of the utmost importance and wouldn’t be possible without the support of a number of people. We are also pleased to have a number of veteran officers respond and commit to safeguarding our schools,” Auburn Police Chief Cedric Anderson said in a statement.

“The Board of Education credits the partnership with the Auburn Police Department and collaboration with the City of Auburn in increasing the number of school resource officers on our campuses,” Auburn City Schools Superintendent Dr. Cristen Herring said.

“Auburn City Schools is fortunate to receive tremendous support from the City government, the City Manager’s office and Auburn Public Safety Services. Our shared goal is to prevent potential threats and provide advanced campus security for students, staff and schools.”