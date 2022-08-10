An Air Mass Change Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our very active weather pattern remains in place and last through Friday. Daily rounds of showers and storms will move through the area. Some of the storms will be capable of very heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Temps try to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. We have an air mass change coming our way for the upcoming weekend. A frontal boundary will enter the state Friday and push through most of the area Saturday. Drier air moves in behind the boundary. This should feel really nice Saturday night into Sunday. Rain chances will drop for most areas but our southern counties will still see a few showers around. Temps will hover around 90 degrees for afternoon highs. It’s hard to maintain a dry air mass for long this time of the year. Moisture returns and our rain chance increase as we progress into next week. Temps still don’t get much higher than the lower 90s and that’s just below average for August. Some good news considering it could easily be in the upper 90s to triple digits this time of the year.