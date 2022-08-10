Daily Rain Chance Remains Fairly High Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was mostly cloudy across central and south Alabama. A cluster of showers and storms was located just to our southwest through 11AM. However, rain gradually advances north through our area during the afternoon. Ultimately, numerous showers and storms impact central and south Alabama through Wednesday evening. Although, temperatures may warm into the low 90s in locations that remain rain-free long enough.

Outside of rain, the sky remains partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and storms gradually taper off this evening, with most locations rain-free by midnight. The sky may remain mostly cloudy overnight, with lows in the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms become scattered to numerous again by Thursday afternoon. Some rain may persist into the evening, but comes to an end after midnight.

The rain chance remains fairly high Friday afternoon, but there may be fewer showers and storms than Wednesday or Thursday. However, the rain chance drops significantly this weekend, with only isolated showers or storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Temperatures reach the low to perhaps mid 90s each afternoon. The rain chance remains low early next week, but could rise during the middle and end of the week.