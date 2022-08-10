‘Peace Montgomery’ Mural Spreads Awareness About Gun Violence

by Ja Nai Wright

The murals are created in response to all the recent shootings in Montgomery and around the United States, Artist Kyle Holbrook has lost forty-six friends to gun violence including his best friends and family. He says this mural is meant to be a healing place for himself and the families of lost loved ones. The Mural is part of a “Gun Violence Awareness National Tour” to all 50 States.

‘Peace Montgomery’ is in close proximity to other murals downtown thus drawing more attention to the mural and the message. The hope is that people will get selfies with the mural and spread the message of peace and awareness to stop violence. The Mural depicts the hand throwing up the ‘Peace” symbol to focus on the human aspect for solutions to gun violence as opposed to the guns that do not shoot by themselves.