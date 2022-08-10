Teenager Killed in Montgomery County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a 17-year-old was killed in a crash between a car and an 18-wheeler in Montgomery County.

State troopers say the youth was driving the car that hit the tractor-trailer head-on on U.S. Highway 331, about 20 miles south of Montgomery. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the tractor-trailer driver, 62-year-old Susan Perrett of Luverne, was taken to Crenshaw Community Hospital for treatment.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, August 6. Alabama State Troopers have just now released information about the wreck.