Union Springs Man Dies after Bullock County Tractor Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Union Springs man has died after a crash involving a tractor.

State troopers say 24-year-old Malik Swanson was on the tractor on Thursday, August 4, when a tire separated, causing the tractor to become detached from a van that was towing it. The tractor left the road, went down an embankment and overturned.

Swanson was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he died today.

The crash happened on Bullock County Road 7, about 12 miles south of Union Springs.