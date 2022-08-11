Dry & Milder Conditions Ahead

by Shane Butler

Tonight’s full moon will be a supermoon. It will appear brighter and seem larger as it rises in the eastern sky around 7:49 PM. The supermoon reaches peak illumination around 8:36 PM. Clouds and rain activity will be around but we still think there will be a window of opportunity to view this really neat event.

Looks like our active weather pattern is slowly coming to an end as we approach the weekend. A rare August cool front will advance through the state and provide a milder weekend for us. In the mean time, numerous showers and storms will cover the landscape again Friday. Any storms will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Temps will manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. The frontal boundary slides southward and through our area overnight Friday into Saturday. Much drier air will spill into the state behind the boundary. We expect lots of sunshine and highs still climbing into the lower 90s for highs. You will notice a change in the overnight temps. The dry air will feel rather nice and temps will cool into the upper 60s in spots. The rest of the weekend looks very nice with Sunday feeling comfortable even with abundant sunshine. The lower humidity will be the key and you will notice that throughout the day. Moisture will return and the humidity will be on the rise along with our rain chances early next week. Another frontal boundary approaches midweek and this should be our next best chance for rain. Indications are this boundary may push through as well. It would put us back into the milder air later next week.