Elevated Rain Chance Through Friday, A Drier Weekend

by Ben Lang

Isolated showers formed prior to midday Thursday. Although, rain coverage was rather isolated through noon. That changes by mid to late afternoon, with scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms covering central and south Alabama. Outside of rain, the sky remains partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 90°. Some showers or storms linger Thursday evening but fade away overnight. The sky remains partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Showers and storms become scattered to potentially numerous Friday afternoon and evening. Outside of rain, the sky generally remains partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 90s. The daytime rain chance falls this weekend, with only isolated showers or storms each afternoon. The best chance of rain might be south of I-85 and highway 80 both days. Elsewhere, humidity may decrease due to a “cold” front pushing into south Alabama Saturday morning.

The front does little to reduce heat this weekend, with highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The daytime rain chance looks fairly low for much of next week. Only isolated showers or storms form Monday through Thursday afternoon. Although, the rain chance may rise Friday into next weekend. Temperatures could reach the mid 90s in many locations Monday, but temperatures generally peak in the low 90s Tuesday through Thursday.