Montgomery County Sheriff Creates Safe Exchange Zone

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a safe exchange zone to give people a way to make transactions and have face-to-face contact.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says with the increasing use of the internet to conduct personal online sales, people can exchange goods in the safe exchange zone outside the sheriff’s offices at 115 South Perry Street downtown.

He says the space is a clearly marked, well-lit and 24-hour recorded surveillance parking area.

It can also be used for child custody exchanges. Transactions, child drop-offs and legal interactions are permitted but gun or weapons exchanges are not allowed.

When buying or selling online items, Cunningham encourages you to: