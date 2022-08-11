Pike Road students head back to school

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wednesday was the first day of school for students at Pike Road Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford started the day riding one of the buses with some of the students at Pike Road Intermediate School.

Alabama News Network caught up with the first-year superintendent at the high school while he was greeting students as they walked through the door.

Dr. Lankford says the first day is very important and he wants to make sure students start the school year off right with excitement.

“You’ll hear something, especially at the GW campus, about intentionality,” said Dr. Lankford. “Everything’s on purpose that we are doing, from how the kids enter a door, how they exit a door, how we secure everything — it’s on purpose and that goes back to that planning this year. We had all of the GW campus, both junior high and high school, working together as one Pike Road.”

The motto for Pike Road Schools this year is “LEARNING FORWARD.”