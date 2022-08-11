Rain and Storms Likely for Many Again Today

by Ryan Stinnett

AIR YOU CAN WEAR: The radar will be active again today with numerous showers and storms as we remain in a very soupy, moisture-rich air mass. Showers and storms will continue to be slow movers, producing heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and lots of lightning. Also, rainfall distribution will remain very uneven with some locations getting way too much, while others remain dry. With these tropical downpours, it doesn’t take much to get areas of isolated flash flooding to develop. The odds of any one spot getting wet remains in the 50-70 percent range. Afternoon temps are generally in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Drier air begins to roll into much of Alabama Friday, lasting through the weekend. Expect generally dry conditions with more sun than clouds Friday across Northern portions of Alabama, then for the rest of Central and South Alabama Saturday and Sunday. These days will feature slightly lower humidity levels, and highs in the low 90s. Though rain chances are much lower, we will still mention the chance of an isolated afternoon shower in the forecast, but those will be mainly in the southern sections of the state and along the Northern Gulf Coast.

TROPICS: A tropical wave located about 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce some disorganized shower activity. Upper-level winds are expected to become increasingly unfavorable for development during the next couple of days while the system moves generally west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic.

NHC gives it a 10 percent chance of development over the next five days. If anything does form it will most likely recurve into the open Atlantic well before getting close to the U.S. Next name up is Danielle.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday should remain mainly dry as well, but by mid week we will bring a more typical summer forecast back to North/Central Alabama. Expect partly sunny days with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in random, scattered spots. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Bless someone today since you’re highly favored!!!

Ryan