Selma HBCU Gets Grants to Preserve Historic Building

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A historically black university in Selma — is awarded two grants — to help preserve a historic building — located on the campus.

Selma University was awarded over half million dollars in grant money to make renovations to historic Dinkins Memorial Hall.

“The university received a total of $600,000 dollars to make renovations to our main administrative and classroom building here at Selma University,” said President Dr. Stanford Angion.

The 101 year old building — houses the university’s administrative offices. Over a dozen classrooms. And a 400 seat auditorium.

“Dinkins Hall was a building that was designed by an African-American architect. And it was erected by African-Americans. And so, it has a lot of history in it, and we want to do all we can to preserve it,” Angion said.

The historic building is getting a new roof. Plus, upgrades to it’s heating and cooling — and electrical systems. Along with the general renovation of the whole building.

“In addition to just bringing life to the campus, it brings life to the community, because of the rich history that this building holds.”

The National Park Service — and Alabama Commission on Higher Education — awarded the grants.