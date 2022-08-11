State of the Art Field Turf Installed at The ASU Stadium

by Ja Nai Wright

Alabama State University fans and alumni will experience a fresh new look with the installation of new turf at The ASU Stadium field. The FieldTurf CORE Vertex, the latest turf technology, was installed before summer football camp by FieldTurf Inc. The Houston Markham Football Complex Practice Field is also getting the same turf with an expected completion date of September 2022.

First-year head coach and former Alabama State linebacker Eddie Robinson, Jr., made a few tweaks to the field’s design. The word mark “Hornets” that was at each end zone has been replaced by “Bama” in gold and “State” in white with gold stripes that span the outskirts of each end zone. The Hornets athletic logo remains in the center of the field while gold SWAC logos stretch along the 25-yard line.

FieldTurf is a world leader in artificial turf with more than 25,000 installations and 25 years experience. FieldTurf is manufactured in Calhoun, Georgia, just three hours from the Alabama State University campus. The turf project is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Alabama State facility updates either completed or started.

Projects include:

A new track surface at the Houston Markham Complex

Dunn-Oliver Acadome’s video board, floor and weight room

Barbara Williams Softball Complex’s padded outfield wall

Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex’s padded wall

Lockhart Gymnasium’s new branded volleyball floor

Alabama State fans can catch the first game on the new FieldTurf Core Vortex when the Hornets host Miles College for the Labor Day Classic on Sat., Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.