State of the Art Field Turf Installed at The ASU Stadium
Alabama State University fans and alumni will experience a fresh new look with the installation of new turf at The ASU Stadium field. The FieldTurf CORE Vertex, the latest turf technology, was installed before summer football camp by FieldTurf Inc. The Houston Markham Football Complex Practice Field is also getting the same turf with an expected completion date of September 2022.
First-year head coach and former Alabama State linebacker Eddie Robinson, Jr., made a few tweaks to the field’s design. The word mark “Hornets” that was at each end zone has been replaced by “Bama” in gold and “State” in white with gold stripes that span the outskirts of each end zone. The Hornets athletic logo remains in the center of the field while gold SWAC logos stretch along the 25-yard line.
