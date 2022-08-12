A Less Humid Weekend Ahead

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will continue to work its way through the state overnight into Saturday. Much drier air will spill into the area behind the boundary. Humidity levels drop and you will notice conditions a bit more comfortable throughout the weekend. Morning temps will start out milder in the upper 60s but afternoon highs will still manage lower to mid 90s. The difference will be the drier air making those 90s more bearable. Abundant sunshine, especially Sunday, will allow temps to surge into the mid 90s for some spots. Yeah that’s hot but again lower humidity makes a difference. This should be a good weekend for your outdoor plans. The exception would be where showers form across our southern counties Saturday afternoon. Most other spots remain rainfree throughout the weekend. We head into next week with moisture on the increase once again. Isolated showers are possible Monday and Tuesday. Another frontal boundary moves towards the area around midweek. Our rain chances will go up and we’re expecting showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Temps will retreat just a bit and only manage upper 80s for late in the work week. Have a great weekend and enjoy the lower humidity for a change!