Elevated Rain Chance Friday, Drier This Weekend

by Ben Lang

The unsettled weather pattern throughout the second week of August culminates with scattered to numerous showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. Organized severe weather looks unlikely, but storms could be impactful nonetheless, capable of torrential rain and lightning. They may interfere with outdoor Friday evening activities. Ultimately, rain tapers off by midnight or so, with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the low 70s overnight.

Friday’s storms focus along a frontal boundary draped across central Alabama. The boundary may drift slowly south into far south Alabama this weekend. It may drop humidity for locations north of the boundary slightly. Much lower daytime rain chances are the more notable change this weekend. Isolated showers or storms favor locations south of highway 80/I-85 Saturday. Sunday looks dry outside of a brief stray shower or storm.

Temperatures warm into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with a partly cloudy sky outside of rain. The rain chance remains minimal next Monday, but rises for the rest of the week. Another front may arrive in Alabama by the middle of the week, potentially moving south to the north Gulf coast late next week. The front likely increases daytime rain chances next Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures trend down from mid-90s Monday to low 90s through Friday.