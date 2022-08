Local Dixie Youth baseball team wins World Series

by Alabama News Network Staff

Local Dixie Youth team wins World Series./Source: Mary Sanders

A local Dixie Youth baseball team that we first told you about last week can now call themselves World Series champions.

The 2022 Alabama O-Zone state champions traveled to Lumberton, NC to compete in the 2022 Dixie Youth Division 1 O-Zone World Series.

The Montgomery-based team made it to the finals and beat the team from North Carolina 13-3.

The last Southeastern baseball teams to make it to the World Series were in 1994 and 1999.