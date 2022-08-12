Rain and Storms Likely Today; Less Humid Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

ANOTHER SOUPY DAY: We are watching the radar as it should be another active day with numerous showers and storms, due to the moisture-rich air mass in place across Alabama. This morning, just some light activity, but daytime heating will allow storms to develop this afternoon. As in recent days, showers and storms will continue to be slow movers, producing heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and lots of lightning; and rainfall distribution will remain very uneven, with some locations getting way too much, while others remain dry. With these tropical downpours, it doesn’t take much to get areas of isolated flash flooding to develop. The odds of any one spot getting wet remains in the 50-70 percent range. Afternoon temps are generally in the upper 80s.

FOR THE WEEKEND: Drier air begins to roll into North Alabama today, continuing south overnight and it will last through the weekend. Expect generally dry conditions with more sun than clouds Saturday and Sunday, with lower humidity levels, and highs in the low 90s. Though rain chances are much lower, we will still mention the chance of an isolated afternoon shower in the forecast, but those will be mainly in the southern sections of the state and along the Northern Gulf Coast.

TROPICS: The tropical wave we were watching this week as dissipated and there are no other areas of concern right now and into early next week.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday should remain mainly dry as well, but by mid week we will bring a more typical summer forecast back to North/Central Alabama. Expect partly sunny days with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in random, scattered spots. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Have a fabulous Friday!!!

