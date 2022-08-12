Selma Community Honors the Life of Earl “Butch” Travis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma community gathered for a candlelight vigil last night — to commemorate the life of a popular restaurant owner — who died recently — in an accidental drowning.

Family — friends — and people whose lives — Earl “Butch” Travis touched — filled the parking lot at Lannie’s #2 Bar B-Q restaurant — to pay their respects — and honor his memory.

“This just warms my heart. Like, every time I get sad, I just think about all the love that people have been giving us,” said Travis’ daughter, Santana Thomas.

“It just makes me feel good to know that he was loved by so many people.”

The popular restaurant owner died about two weeks ago — due to an accidental drowning — while fishing on a pond in Valley Grande.

“I loved this guy” said Rev. Leodis Strong.

“When I would come in we would talk about, while I’m waiting on my food, we talked about fishing.”

“We grew up together,” said Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr.

“We knew each other before we were teenagers. He loved two things, well three really. His family, he loved cooking. And he loved fishing.”

Travis is being remembered as an successful business man — a dedicated family man — and a caring person in general.