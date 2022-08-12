UPDATE: Gov. Kay Ivey’s Office Releases New Photos after Dismissing Health Rumors

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her greeting South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the Montgomery Regional Airport on Friday, a day after dismissing rumors that Ivey had disappeared from public view because of health issues.

The four photos show Ivey, 77, with Noem beside a small jet that landed at the airport, where Noem was among the speakers scheduled to address an Alabama Republican Party fundraising dinner.

Ivey was last seen in public on Aug. 2 at a groundbreaking ceremony in Prattville.

On Thursday, Ivey’s office said she remained “healthy and cancer-free” as it knocked down rumors that she was having medical problems. An opinion columnist on the AL.com website had questioned her health and said her office had not answered questions about her whereabouts.

In 2019, Ivey said she had been diagnosed with early stage lung cancer and would undergo radiation treatments. A year later, she said the cancer appeared to be gone and that her doctor considered her cancer-free.

In 2020, Ivey underwent shoulder surgery after tripping over her dog, Missy.

So far, the governor’s office has not responded to questions about Ivey’s upcoming schedule, her whereabouts this week and whether she had been in the hospital.

Ivey is seeking re-election in November. She faces Democratic nominee Yolanda Flowers.

