Drier With Lower Rain Chances for the Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: After yesterday’s cold front, much drier air has filtered into the state! This will keep our heat index values lower, along with lower rain chances. There have been a few passing clouds, but that’s the most of what we’ll see today in the sky along with the sunshine! For tonight, partly cloudy skies will persist and lows will be in the low 70s. Some communities could even see upper 60s. With the drier air across the region, it will feel like a hint of fall this evening!

SUNDAY: Sunday will start off with passing clouds with temperatures in the mid 70s. Passing clouds will be the theme throughout the day, but abundant sunshine will still be around. Highs will be in the low 90s across the area, and rain chances will remain very slim.

WEEK AHEAD: The start of the week will feature temperatures in the low to mid 90s and fairly low rain chances. However, moisture will begin to increase by mid week, and another approaching front will bring the chance for rain and storms across the area Thursday-the weekend. Temperatures will also take a hit with this rain, as they will drop into the mid to upper 80s.