Three People Found Dead at Montgomery Home

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say two men and a woman were found dead at home in the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue early Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for MPD says police and medics were called to the home at about 5:27a.m. on Saturday.

At the scene police say the two men and the woman were found unresponsive.

They were pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD is calling this a death investigation, and say no additional information is available at this time.