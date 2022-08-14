Lower Rain Chances to Start Week

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: A stalled front is situated to our southwest, which is keeping the bulk of the drier air in our area. Rain and storms have been confined to the extreme southwestern part of the state, while our area has seen plentiful sunshine with passing clouds. Temperatures have been right about average, and heat index values have been lower as well. For tonight, partly cloudy to even mostly clear skies will be around, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: To start the day, clouds and fog will hang around with temperatures in the mid 70s. Monday will continue our string of calmer days, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day and highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will eclipse 100°, and there is potential to near the danger range in the afternoon, but it will not be persistent heat. Rain chances will tick up slightly, but still will remain low for Monday.

WEEK AHEAD: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be very similar days with temperatures in the mid 90s and fairly low rain chances. However, a front will begin to approach Wednesday, and rain chances start to rise more. Along with the abundance of rain and the front, temperatures will also take a hit. By Thursday, temperatures will range in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.