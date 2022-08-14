Montgomery Police Investigating Two Shootings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that left two people with injuries.

Police say at about 1:47PM Saturday, they were called to the 3900 block of Norman Bridge Road. That is near East Woodland Drive, just inside the bypass. Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say at about 6:30AM this morning, they were called to the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard, near the Carmichael Road intersection. They found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

Police have released no other information about either shooting.