Active Pattern This Week, A Few Strong Storms Monday

by Ben Lang

Monday afternoon looks hotter and could be mainly rain-free. Temperatures peak in the mid 90s in most locations. However, humidity results in peak heat indices of 100-105°. A few severe storms appear possible through Monday evening. The storm prediction center places a marginal (1/5) severe risk across central Alabama. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph are the primary hazard in stronger storms.

Storms likely form in central Alabama, then move into the south half of the state during the evening. Although, storms may not maintain their intensity as they enter our area. Overall, the severe risk looks low, and some locations may not receive rain at all. Most of the rain likely comes to a close by midnight, with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the low to mid 70s overnight.

Tuesday looks mainly dry and hot with highs in the mid 90s. However, our weather pattern remains active. Scattered to numerous showers and storms develop across Alabama Wednesday and perhaps Wednesday night. A few of those storms could be strong to severe, capable of damaging winds up to 60 mph. Showers and storms may become widespread Thursday and Friday. Scattered to numerous showers and storms remain in the forecast this weekend and early next week.