An Active Weather Pattern This Week

by Shane Butler

Rain and storms will move southward into the area this evening. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threat will damaging winds. We expect the storms to continue moving through south Alabama later tonight and exit the state into Florida by midnight. Most spots will become partly cloudy behind the rain and storm activity. Temps will fall into the mid 70s.

It’s looking hot and mainly dry tomorrow but an active weather pattern is setting up for the rest of the week. A frontal boundary will stall over the area and we expect numerous rounds of rain and storms to develop along and ahead of the boundary. High temps will still manage lower to mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday but only mid to upper 80s late week. This will be due in part to the clouds and rain activity expected.

Looking ahead into the weekend, our rain chances remain fairly high. It doesn’t seem like a washout but storms will be around each day. Temps are favoring mid to upper 80s for highs and lows in the lower 70s.