Auburn Man Arrested on Child Sex-Related Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police have arrested a man on several child sex-related charges.

Police say they arrested 24-year-old Tyler Wade Fox of Auburn on Friday. They say he was arrested on felony warrants charging him with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, sexual torture, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

On Friday, Auburn Police say they spoke to a person who reported that an adult was possibly having sexual contact with a child less than 12 years old at a home in Auburn.

Police say Fox was known by relatives of the victim.

Fox was taken to the Lee County Jail and is being held pending a bond hearing. Police say this case remains under investigation, with the possibility of additional charges.