State Democratic Party Nominates Monica Arrington for Montgomery Judge’s Position

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Democratic Party has nominated attorney Monica Arrington for Montgomery County Circuit Judge 15th Circuit Place 3.

That is according to Tabitha Isner, the newly-installed vice chairman of the state Democratic party.

Last month, the party revoked the nomination of Sebrina Martin, who had won the May 24 Democratic primary for the family court judge’s position.

In a statement, the Alabama Democratic Party said evidence showed that Martin provided incomplete, misleading and false information to the Alabama Ethics Commission through her Statement of Economic Interests.

Arrington is a shareholder at the Arrington & Arrington law firm in Montgomery. According to its website, she was born and raised in Montgomery. She has a B.S. degree in Health Care Management and Administration and a Law Degree, both from The University of Alabama.