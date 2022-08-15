Montgomery Mayor, Other City Officials Announce “Week of Action” Against Violent Crime

by Ja Nai Wright

The mayor’s initiative is apart of a national effort coordinated by the Democratic Mayors Association, encouraging mayors to fight back against crime and gun violence. Mayors across the country have been on the front lines of the national gun violence epidemic supporting community-based violence intervention programs. Officials emphasized the need for community involvement to combat crime, but they also express the need for laws to change and some that need to be created in the state. This week the city will hold a number of events that will get the community involved with reducing the rate of violent crimes throughout Montgomery.

The Completed list of Events is below:

MPD Piggly Wiggly (Bagging Groceries)

Who: Darryl J. Albert, Chief of Police

What: MPD will be bagging groceries

When: Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 9-10am CST

Where: Piggly Wiggly, 3881 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery. AL 36109

Why: Aimed at spreading a little kindness and making connections between

officers and the community.

MPD Meals on Wheels

Who: Montgomery Police Department (MPD)

What: Partnership to assist our Meals on Wheels

When: Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 10:30am-12pm CST

Where: MACOA (Montgomery Area Council-Aging), 115 E Jefferson St,

Montgomery, AL 36104.

Why: By partnering with Montgomery Meals on Wheels, MPD Officers are able

to do wellness checks with seniors in the city. This also helps strengthen

relationships with Montgomery residents

OPERATION: A Safer Montgomery Social Media Campaign

Who: City of Montgomery and other partner organizations

What: Massive social media blitz and presentation at the City Council meeting

When: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, All day

Where: City of Montgomery

Why: This awareness campaign will inundate all forms of social media. City

partners will also create social media content on their pages to bring awareness

to this campaign. The Mayor is asked to present it at the City Council meeting as

well.

MPD Park, Walk and Talk (PWT) Sector A

Who: Montgomery Police Department (MPD) What: Several MPD Officers engaging the community

When: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 10-11am CST

Where: Brewbaker Primary and Intermediate School, 4445 Brewbaker Drive,

Montgomery, AL 36116

Why: To allow officers to get to know residents in their communities.

OVP Mothers Against Violence

Who: Office of Violence Prevention

What: Intimate Program

When: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 6pm CST

Where: Armory Learning Arts Center, 1018 Madison Ave, Montgomery, AL

36104

Why: Work with mothers/parents in supporting families who have been victims

of violence or who have been perpetrators of violence access to resources,

education, and opportunities.

OVP Community Forum

Who: Office of Violence Prevention

What: Community forum to discuss the OVP’s strategic plan and Harvard

University’s recommendations

When: Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 6pm CST

Where: Chisholm Community Center, 545 E Vandiver Blvd, Montgomery, AL

36110

Why: To inform the City of Montgomery of the specific strategies the OVP has

and will implement to prevent, reduce, and end community violence in

Montgomery, Alabama.

MPD Coffee with a Cops

Who: Montgomery Police Department (MPD)

What: Several MPD Officers serving up complimentary coffee, tea and

refreshments.

When: Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 8-9am CST

Where: Vintage Café Cloverdale, 416 Cloverdale Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106. Why: Coffee with a Cop initiative brings police officers and residents they serve

together over coffee to discuss issues, share concerns, and craft solutions in a

casual setting.

CrimeStoppers – 2021 Officer of the Year Award (Montgomery)

Who: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

What: 2021 Officer of the Year Award (Montgomery)

When: Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 2pm CST

Where: 501 Cloverdale Road, Suite 201 (Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

City of Montgomery – “Wear Red and Say No to Violence Day”

Who: Office of Violence Prevention

What: Asking everyone to wear red on this day and say NO to any violence they

encounter.

When: Friday, August 19, 2022 All day

Where: City of Montgomery

Why: To allow residents to participate in the week of action events. This will be

an attempt to change to culture in Montgomery and hopefully being a trend of

people saying NO to all types of violence.

MPD Meals on Wheels

Who: Montgomery Police Department (MPD)

What: Partnership to assist our Meals on Wheels

When: Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:30am-12pm CST

Where: MACOA (Montgomery Area Council-Aging), 115 E Jefferson St,

Montgomery, AL 36104.

City of Montgomery – Stop the Violence (STV) Walk

Who: Mayor’s Stop the Violence (STV) Team

What: Conduct a neighborhood STV Walk

When: Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10am to 12pm CST

Where: Vista View Shopping Center, 2097 Coliseum Blvd, Montgomery, AL

36110

Why: To directly engage one of Montgomery’s most violent neighborhoods.

Registration link will be provided and t-shirts will be given to participants.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers – Social Media Cold Case Initiative

Who: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

What: Cold Case Initiative

When: August 15-20, 2022 (All day)

Where: Social Media

Why: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers will present a cold case each day during

the week of August 15-20, on their official Facebook page. CrimeStoppers will

offer up to a $5,000.00 cash reward for information that helps solve any of the

presented cold cases.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers – Hispanic Community Pilot Program

Who: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

What: Hispanic Community Pilot Program

When: August 15-20, 2022

Where: Social media and physical location is TBD

Why: In an effort to build a relationship and assist the Hispanic community with

English language barriers, CrimeStoppers will launch a new initiative, the Central

Alabama CrimeStoppers Hispanic Community Pilot Program. The program will

provide Spanish translators during CrimeStoppers sponsored community events

and Hispanic social media content that will establish communication efforts that

will encourage a partnership designed to help report and reduce crime.