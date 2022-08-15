Montgomery Mayor, Other City Officials Announce “Week of Action” Against Violent Crime
The mayor’s initiative is apart of a national effort coordinated by the Democratic Mayors Association, encouraging mayors to fight back against crime and gun violence. Mayors across the country have been on the front lines of the national gun violence epidemic supporting community-based violence intervention programs. Officials emphasized the need for community involvement to combat crime, but they also express the need for laws to change and some that need to be created in the state. This week the city will hold a number of events that will get the community involved with reducing the rate of violent crimes throughout Montgomery.
The Completed list of Events is below:
MPD Piggly Wiggly (Bagging Groceries)
Who: Darryl J. Albert, Chief of Police
What: MPD will be bagging groceries
When: Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 9-10am CST
Where: Piggly Wiggly, 3881 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery. AL 36109
Why: Aimed at spreading a little kindness and making connections between
officers and the community.
MPD Meals on Wheels
Who: Montgomery Police Department (MPD)
What: Partnership to assist our Meals on Wheels
When: Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 10:30am-12pm CST
Where: MACOA (Montgomery Area Council-Aging), 115 E Jefferson St,
Montgomery, AL 36104.
Why: By partnering with Montgomery Meals on Wheels, MPD Officers are able
to do wellness checks with seniors in the city. This also helps strengthen
relationships with Montgomery residents
OPERATION: A Safer Montgomery Social Media Campaign
Who: City of Montgomery and other partner organizations
What: Massive social media blitz and presentation at the City Council meeting
When: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, All day
Where: City of Montgomery
Why: This awareness campaign will inundate all forms of social media. City
partners will also create social media content on their pages to bring awareness
to this campaign. The Mayor is asked to present it at the City Council meeting as
well.
MPD Park, Walk and Talk (PWT) Sector A
Who: Montgomery Police Department (MPD) What: Several MPD Officers engaging the community
When: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 10-11am CST
Where: Brewbaker Primary and Intermediate School, 4445 Brewbaker Drive,
Montgomery, AL 36116
Why: To allow officers to get to know residents in their communities.
OVP Mothers Against Violence
Who: Office of Violence Prevention
What: Intimate Program
When: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 6pm CST
Where: Armory Learning Arts Center, 1018 Madison Ave, Montgomery, AL
36104
Why: Work with mothers/parents in supporting families who have been victims
of violence or who have been perpetrators of violence access to resources,
education, and opportunities.
OVP Community Forum
Who: Office of Violence Prevention
What: Community forum to discuss the OVP’s strategic plan and Harvard
University’s recommendations
When: Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 6pm CST
Where: Chisholm Community Center, 545 E Vandiver Blvd, Montgomery, AL
36110
Why: To inform the City of Montgomery of the specific strategies the OVP has
and will implement to prevent, reduce, and end community violence in
Montgomery, Alabama.
MPD Coffee with a Cops
Who: Montgomery Police Department (MPD)
What: Several MPD Officers serving up complimentary coffee, tea and
refreshments.
When: Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 8-9am CST
Where: Vintage Café Cloverdale, 416 Cloverdale Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106. Why: Coffee with a Cop initiative brings police officers and residents they serve
together over coffee to discuss issues, share concerns, and craft solutions in a
casual setting.
CrimeStoppers – 2021 Officer of the Year Award (Montgomery)
Who: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers
What: 2021 Officer of the Year Award (Montgomery)
When: Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 2pm CST
Where: 501 Cloverdale Road, Suite 201 (Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
City of Montgomery – “Wear Red and Say No to Violence Day”
Who: Office of Violence Prevention
What: Asking everyone to wear red on this day and say NO to any violence they
encounter.
When: Friday, August 19, 2022 All day
Where: City of Montgomery
Why: To allow residents to participate in the week of action events. This will be
an attempt to change to culture in Montgomery and hopefully being a trend of
people saying NO to all types of violence.
MPD Meals on Wheels
Who: Montgomery Police Department (MPD)
What: Partnership to assist our Meals on Wheels
When: Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:30am-12pm CST
Where: MACOA (Montgomery Area Council-Aging), 115 E Jefferson St,
Montgomery, AL 36104.
City of Montgomery – Stop the Violence (STV) Walk
Who: Mayor’s Stop the Violence (STV) Team
What: Conduct a neighborhood STV Walk
When: Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10am to 12pm CST
Where: Vista View Shopping Center, 2097 Coliseum Blvd, Montgomery, AL
36110
Why: To directly engage one of Montgomery’s most violent neighborhoods.
Registration link will be provided and t-shirts will be given to participants.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers – Social Media Cold Case Initiative
Who: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers
What: Cold Case Initiative
When: August 15-20, 2022 (All day)
Where: Social Media
Why: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers will present a cold case each day during
the week of August 15-20, on their official Facebook page. CrimeStoppers will
offer up to a $5,000.00 cash reward for information that helps solve any of the
presented cold cases.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers – Hispanic Community Pilot Program
Who: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers
What: Hispanic Community Pilot Program
When: August 15-20, 2022
Where: Social media and physical location is TBD
Why: In an effort to build a relationship and assist the Hispanic community with
English language barriers, CrimeStoppers will launch a new initiative, the Central
Alabama CrimeStoppers Hispanic Community Pilot Program. The program will
provide Spanish translators during CrimeStoppers sponsored community events
and Hispanic social media content that will establish communication efforts that
will encourage a partnership designed to help report and reduce crime.