7 Capybara Pups Born at Montgomery Zoo

by Carrington Cole

7 Capybara pups were born at the Montgomery Zoo back in late July.

The little Capybaras are already able to swim, run, and play in their enclosure. 4 of the pups were named after Disney’s Encanto characters and 3 of the pups were named after Star Wars characters.

The zoo’s pups are available to visit anytime during zoo hours. They are tagged with colorful stripes to make them easier to distinguish.

Once they reach maturity, the pups will be transferred to other zoological facilities.