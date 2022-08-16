Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Nollie Hudgens?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Nollie Hudgens as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to help solve the killing of Hudgens, who was 41 years old when he was shot.

On Thursday, March 8, 2010, Hudgens was the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in broad daylight. At about 1:32 p.m. that day, Montgomery police responded to 3380-E McGehee Road, near Governors Drive behind the old Montgomery Mall. That’s where they found Hudgens, who later died.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Montgomery District Attorney’s Cold Case Task Force. Investigators are requesting information from anyone that may have information to help solve this case.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward offered for any information that leads to any arrests. All tips are kept anonymous through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

If you have information to help solve this case, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.