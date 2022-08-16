Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms

by Alabama News Network Staff

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. The White House announced it on Tuesday.

The first lady has been vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina and began experiencing symptoms Monday.

She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.

Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning but will wear a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The president recovered from a rebound case of the virus Aug. 7.

The Bidens have been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

