Mainly Dry Tuesday; Rain Potential Increases Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was mainly sunny all across central and south Alabama. Temperatures quickly warmed from the low 70s around sunrise to near or above 90° by noon. The rain chance remains very low Tuesday afternoon. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. The best chance for one will be in the far southwest corner of the state. Most locations remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday night remains partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the low 70s. Chances for rain rise for the rest of the week. Wednesday’s shower and storm coverage remains somewhat scattered. Although, a few storms may become strong to severe. The storm prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk area across south Alabama, near and south of highway 80. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph are the primary hazard.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms develop Thursday. Rain may become widespread Friday. The higher rain coverage each day, and more cloudiness outside of showers and storms holds high temperatures in the 80s both days. High temperatures might be closer to 90° this weekend and early next week. Although, daytime rain chances remain elevated, with at least scattered showers and storms each day.