Montgomery County Mugshots (8/1/22-8/15/22)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
BLACKSHEAR, KENNETH – Probation Revocation
BOYD, RASHAD – Criminal Trespass Third Degree
BRAY, DAMILON – Domestic Violation-Strangulation-Suffocation
BROWN, DWHAN – Child Abuse
BROWN, TAVARIS – On Loan from DOC
CAIN, JASON – Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment
CHEATHAM, DANNY – On Loan from DOC
CLAYTON, JEREMY – Fugitive from Justice
DAUGHERTY, MEAGAN – Possess-Reciept Controlled Subs
EASTERLING, ROBERT – Theft of Property 3rd
FOGGY, DIAMOND – Robbery 1st
GEORGE, DONNELL – On Loan from DOC
HALE, CHRISTOPHER – Speed Less 25 MPH
HENRY, ALOYSIUS – On Loan from DOC
HUFFMAN, TOREY – Robbery 1st
HYDE, KALEB – Identity Theft
LASSIC, JATRIO – Traffcking-Cocaine
MACIAS, MICHAEL EDWARD – Desecration of a Venerated Object
MARTIN, ALEXANDER – Possess-Receipt Cont
MATEO, BALTAZAR – Burglary 1st
MERRIWEATHER, TRAMELL – Discharge Gun Occ Bl
MITCHELL, DAVID – Fugitive From Justice
MONTES, EMMAUNEL – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance
REEVES, JOSEPH – Arson First Degree
SANKEY, DOUG – Porbation Revocation
SIMINGTON, CHANAUTICA – Robbery 3rd
SMITH, DONJEL – By order of Court
SUMMERLIN, IKEVIUS – Theft of Property 1st
TAYLOR, BYRON – Domestic Violence 3rd (Menacing)
TEAGUE, DEMARQUIS – On Loan from DOC
TOLES JR, ROBERICO – Domestic Violence 3rd (Menacing)
TONEY, JASON – Contempt of Court
VILA, ANTHONY – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
WALKER, RODNEY – Auto Burglary
WASHINGTON, DONALD – On Loan from DOC
WEBB III, LEE – Domestic Violence 1st Burlgary I
WILLIAMS JR, JAMIE – Contempt of Court
WILLIS, EMOND – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle
WRIGHT JR, RODERICK – Rec Stolen Prop 2nd
All are innocent until proven guilty.