Pay It Forward: Tom Risher of Prattville

by Ellis Eskew

Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Tom Risher of Prattville. He works for Habitat for Humanity helping to build homes for others.

“When you mention you work for Habitat for Humanity to anyone in the community, and they always say they know one person, and that’s Tom Risher,” said Felicia Riley, who nominated Risher.

Tom Risher is retired from the Air Force and now spends his time serving his community through Habitat for Humanity of Autauga and Chilton Counties.

And that’s not all.

“Not only is he the heart of Habitat for Humanity in Autauga and Chilton Counties, he’s also a Gideon that distributes Bibles out in the community, and also worked with the Kairos in prison ministry. He went on mission trips to help build houses and drill wells. He has the biggest heart and does everything he can to help people in the community and make this a better place,” said Riley.

Whether it’s helping to place families in homes or slinging a hammer, it’s all a part of caring for the community.

“What really motivates me is when we build on the build site, we always seem to get the right people to do the right job at the right time. It’s been amazing how this works out. God really looks out for this particular affiliate I can tell you,” said Risher.