by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they have charged a Prattville with murder.

Police say 39-year-old Jimothy Ford is charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas of Montgomery. Ford was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Thomas was shot on Saturday afternoon, August 6, in the 2600 block of Zelda Road, near the Ann Street intersection.